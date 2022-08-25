State govt launches week-long drive against drugs, illicit liquor
Under the drive, the district level officials will submit details about action taken by them against illicit liquor and drugs smugglers and provide a certificate stating that these items are not being used in their districts.
The state government launched a week-long drive to curb sale and supply of illegal drugs and liquor across the state.
In a press statement issued by the home department of the state, the officials said they have issued an order to carry out a comprehensive drive against illegal drugs and liquor till August 31. The action taken under the drive will be examined by a high-level committee on daily basis, said the press release.
The officials said the committee will examine the claims in the certificate and action will be taken in case of discrepancies.
Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said, “The district level officials have been asked to identify and take action against individuals involved in smuggling of illegal drugs and liquor under every police station area in the district.”
The officials have been asked to take strict action against those involved in production of illicit country made liquor. The government has further directed Government Railway Police (GRP) to ensure strict checking for drugs smuggling in trains.
This comes a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to confiscate the properties of those found involved in illicit liquor and drugs trade and put up their posters in public places.
While reviewing the campaign against illicit liquor and narcotics on Tuesday, the chief minister said involvement in such trade should be seen as a national crime, not just a criminal offence and ordered concerned officials to take strict action against such people. Following CM’s order, the state government has set up an ‘Anti-Narcotics Task Force’ (ANTF) to check drug trafficking, a spokesman said.
Donated organs give new lease of life to 7 at PGIMER
Organs of two deceased people gave a new lease of life to seven patients and restored the sight of four corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research over the last two days. Families of both the deceased decided to donate the organs when the transplant coordinators raised the matter with them, thereby impacting eleven lives in all, nine in PGIMER, one in Delhi and one in Jaipur.
Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks
Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials. The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.
Delhi: A hike in property tax likely
New Delhi: Property tax in Delhi may go up if the Municipal Corporation of Delhi adopts the recommendations by a key panel that has proposed changes in the factors used to calculate the levy the civic body. MVCs are expected to be constituted after every three years. MVCs have recommended revision of property tax rates in the city in the past too, but they used to be shot down by the elected house of councillors.
10 AC local services cancelled, non-ACs back on track
Under pressure from the ongoing protesters and political intervention, the Central Railway has announced the cancellation of the newly introduced 10 AC local trains on Wednesday, which it planned by replacing non-AC ones. These 10 AC services will now run as non-AC locals with existing schedules. For three consecutive days, commuters from Kalwa and Badlapur were protesting against the increased services of AC locals, which led to overcrowding of non-AC trains.
Chandigarh launches lumpy skin disease vaccination campaign
In wake of emerging cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and sporadic cases in Chandigarh, the UT department of animal husbandry has launched a vaccination campaign to inoculate all healthy cattle at villages and gaushalas in the city. The department has sent 17 blood samples taken from cattle to Regional Disease Diagnostic Centre (RDDL) and NIHSADL Bhopal to check for presence of disease.
