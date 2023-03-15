State to launch mega verification drive for PM-Kisan beneficiaries from May 1

Starting May 1, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch a month-long mega saturation campaign for the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries in the state.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi (HT File)

Announcing the same at a press conference here on Tuesday, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said an amount of ₹52,000 crore had been transferred to the bank accounts of 26 crore farmers since the Centre introduced the scheme in 2018.

He noted that still many eligible farmers were not able to avail the scheme because they didn’t link their Aadhaar details to their bank accounts or had not made available their land-holding details. On the other hand, there were others who got benefits of the scheme despite not being eligible, he added.

“We have decided to launch a mega drive from May 1 to 30 to verify the credentials of beneficiaries to benefit more eligible farmers,” he said.

Shahi further said lekhpals would verify land records and upload the same on a website. “Class one and class two officers of the agriculture department will visit districts to ensure that the saturation work is being done in a proper manner,” he added.

Also, the minister said the government was taking a number of steps to enhance the income of farmers by increasing production quantity and productivity of coarse grains in the state.

He said the purchase of rye, sarson, chana and masoor at minimum support price would be starting from April 1.

He said four main crops with the highest acreage would be identified in each development block, and also five farmers with the highest production value on the basis of average productivity of three years from 2019-20 would be selected.

