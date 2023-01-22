State working committe: UP BJP tasks cadre with “all 80” mantra for 2024

The state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary set the target of ensuring a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to be re-elected the Prime Minister and for this I call upon my spirited cadre to ensure BJP wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 LS polls from UP,” he said during his presidential address at the state working committee meeting on Sunday.

The BJP had won 71 seats from UP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and in 2019, despite a SP-BSP alliance, the party had swept the state with 64 seats.

He referred to the party’s recent wins in the Lok Sabha and assembly by-polls but also listed the party’s losses in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Khatauli assembly by-poll in Muzaffarnagar – both west UP seats where the BJP is up against the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal combine.

“It means that we have to work harder,” he said, baring the party’s plan to focus on seats the party failed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2019, there were 16 seats that the BJP failed to win in the state. Of these, the BJP has since won 2 in the Lok Sabha by-polls in June. The remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats are on party’s radar and the national BJP chief JP Nadda, had in his first visit to UP, since his three-year tenure was extended by a year, started with Ghazipur, among the 14 Lok Sabha seats in UP with a non-BJP MP. After the extension of his tenure, Nadda would be the BJP chief till the general elections,

Union home minister Amit Shah, who as the UP in-charge in 2013, is credited for successfully tapping the “Modi wave” to bring about a remarkable turnaround in party’s electoral fortunes in the state and pulling the party out of the dump, is now expected to visit the state.