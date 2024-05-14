STF arrests mastermind of cyber racket duping people in Lucknow

Accepting invitations to bet on online gambling applications and marketing links through online websites and links on Telegram channel may land you in trouble. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The U.P. police’s special task force (STF) on Monday night unearthed a racket with the arrest of the mastermind involved in duping gullible people. These folk were lured into purchasing ‘heavily discounted’ items through links shared on Telegram and to bet on online gaming applications shared on the channel.

Sharing an STF release, a senior police official said that the accused was identified as Mohd Danish, a native of Nai Katra, Prayagraj, but operated from Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area. He said that Danish was arrested from his office at Om Plaza Apartments, Sector 17, Indiranagar, at around 9 pm on Monday.

The official further said that the accused revealed that he was in touch with foreign hackers and cyber fraudsters on the dark web to prepare online gambling applications, marketing websites and links. He said the accused used to invite gullible people through Telegram to bet on gambling applications like Ludo King, and to use e-marketing sites and links.

He said the fraudsters also lured people by sharing fake snapshots of different online payment applications and wallets of winning money and getting expensive items at low prices. He said the STF is trying to trace other people involved in the racket.