Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / STF arrests six solvers in Kanpur
lucknow news

STF arrests six solvers in Kanpur

The Special Task Force (STF) caught the solvers as they were about to enter the examination centre in Kanpur during the Group D examination for multi-tasking service
The STF’s Kanpur unit was alerted when one man Rajesh Kumar reached the centre in the morning shift to appear as solver in place of Kush Kumar. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 10:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Six professional solvers who appeared in the Group D examination for multi-tasking service were nabbed from an examination centre in Awas Vikas in Kalyanpur, on Thursday.

The Special Task Force (STF) caught them as they were about to enter the examination centre, Unzip technology, in Ambedkarpuram in Awas Vikas phase 3, said a statement from STF.

The STF’s Kanpur unit was alerted when one man Rajesh Kumar reached the centre in the morning shift to appear in place of Kush Kumar. The centre invigilator Rajeev Mishra became suspicious of the admit card that looked forged.

Rajesh was handed over to the STF and questioned. STF’s team leader inspector Laan Singh said that based on Rajesh’s information, his accomplices Suman Kumar, Satish Kumar, Indrajeet Sinha, Amrendra Kumar and Amarjeet Kumar, were arrested. All of them are from Bihar.

The STF said it also recovered several forged documents from the arrested persons, who were paid 25000 each to appear for others in the examination. One of the accused Amrendra Kumar told STF that before this, he had appeared in seven different examinations for seven different people.

RELATED STORIES

The STF said the investigation was going on and it expects a major breakthrough in this racket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP