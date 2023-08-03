Fake notes of over 6 lakh face value seized in U.P.’s Shamli, one held

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a supplier of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from Shamli district and recovered from him as many as 8,284 FICN of ₹50 denomination and 1,941 fake notes of 100 denomination having a face value of ₹6,08,300, senior police officials said. An STF official said Imran had been into FICN supply for the past 16-17 years. (For Representation)

As per an STF official, the supplier of the fake currency identified as Imran was arrested from his house in Shamli. Imran’s arrest could be the tip of the iceberg as the racket could be running at the international level with the possibility of involvement of Pakistan-based suppliers in it, he added.

Sharing a press note with the media, an STF official said Imran had received the FICN from one Nafees. Imran used to get fake notes of the face value of ₹ 1 lakh for ₹55,000, the official added. He said Imran later circulated them in the open market through different channels.

“Imran revealed that circulating smaller denomination notes is much easier as people often don’t check smaller denomination notes and easily accept it. He confessed that his gang members and he prefer circulating smaller denomination notes instead of notes of bigger denominations,” he said.

The official said Imran had been into FICN supply for the past 16-17 years. He said Imran was arrested for the first time in 2008 for the same offence. He said Imran’s father Mehboob, who died some years ago, was also into FICN and firearms smuggling. Mehboob even had links with a Pakistan based FICN supplier Iqbal alias Kala and smuggled fake currencies and firearms across border, the official added.