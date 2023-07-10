STF busts liquor smuggling racket, arrests two

The Special Task Force (STF) unearthed an inter-state liquor smuggling racket after the arrest of two persons and recovered 1,954 bottles of premium whiskey from their possession. The seizure took place on the Ayodhya highway in Barabanki district near Lucknow on Sunday. The officials said Parvez used to get ₹ 25,000 for every successful trip but this time he landed into the STF net.

In a press note, STF officials said the two accused were identified as Mohammed Parvez from U.P’s Shamli and Raj Kumar from Haryana’s Kaithal. They said the two were arrested when they were transporting a liquor consignment from Punjab to the dry state of Bihar via Lucknow.

The officials said the truck carrying liquor was intercepted near the Aseni underpass in Barabanki. They said the duo had hid liquor in cartons of medicines. Parvez reportedly told the cops that the truck was owned by a Moradabad resident Ismail.

The officials said Parvez used to get ₹25,000 for every successful trip but this time he landed into the STF net. They added the two accused had been booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (fraud), 467 (forging documents), 468 (using forged documents for cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the IPC and under relevant section of the Excise Act.

