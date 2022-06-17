Stir against Agnipath scheme: Expressways, NH-2 bear brunt of protests in western Uttar Pradesh

AGRA: The Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Agra-Delhi National Highway-2 (NH-2) in western Uttar Pradesh bore the brunt of the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which also affected rail transport leading to the cancellation of over two dozen trains and short-termination of about 15 others.

At least one bus was set afire on the Yamuna Expressway near Tappal in Aligarh and some others were damaged. The protestors also set the Jattari police outpost ablaze in Aligarh.

Four buses were damaged in stone pelting on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad.

Vehicles of the police and district administration were targeted, too. Some policemen, including the circle officer at Khair in Aligarh, were injured in stone-pelting by protestors.

Traffic on the Agra-Delhi National Highway 2 and the Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway remained affected all through the day on Friday because of protests.

Scores of youngsters also descended on the Yamuna Expressway and blocked traffic briefly, officials said.

A handful of protestors reached Agra-Lucknow Expressway at 5am on Friday and damaged the windshields of roadways buses under the Matsena police station limits in Firozabad district.

SP (Rural) Akhilesh Narayan said the protesters in Matsena set up barriers and stopped buses.

Firozabad SSP Ashish Tiwari, along with police force, reached the spot and alternative transport arrangement was made for stranded passengers.

“The passengers were provided with alternative buses,” Narayan said, adding that the accused are being identified.

Protestors also disrupted traffic on the Agra-Gwalior highway. They pelted with stones the vehicle of the Malpura police station SHO in Agra.

Thereafter, they hurled stones at a train near the Bhandai railway station. SP (West) Satyajeet Gupta said no one was hurt in the accident.

Rumours about closure of the 165-km Yamuna Expressway linking Agra with Noida continued all through the day but there was no official confirmation.

Protestors blocked the Yamuna Expressway at Bajna in Mathura district.

Angry protestors also blocked Mathura Bharatpur road and a bus from Haryana roadways was torched. These protestors damaged other vehicles, too, and after being chased by police, moved to the Bharatpur- Mathura railway track.

Pankaj Singh, chief public relation officer North Eastern Railways (NER), said, “In the wake of the violence reported in many areas of Uttar Pradesh, the trains heading towards the affected areas have been cancelled, while a few have been short terminated.”

Singh said the trains that have been cancelled include Varanasi-Chhapra, Chhapra-Aurihar, Ballia-Varanasi, Azamgarh-Varanasi, Prayagraj Rambagh-Mau, Mau-Prayagraj Rambagh, Thave-Chhapra Kacheri, Chhapra-Varanasi, Thave-Masrakh, Masrakh-Thave, Varanasi-Ballia and Banaras-Patna Express.

Other than this, 15 trains have been short- terminated at various railway stations, and they will resume their journey towards their respective destinations once the situation improves.

Amit Malviya, PRO of North Central Railway (NCR) said, “Around half-a-dozen trains have been short- terminated at various places, and as the situation is becoming normal, the trains are being sent towards their respective destinations.”