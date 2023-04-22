Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Namazis pelted with stones in Prayagraj

Namazis pelted with stones in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2023 09:26 PM IST

PRAYAGRAJ: The Mauaima police registered an FIR against three named and 12 unidentified miscreants for allegedly throwing stones on people offering Eid namaz at the Eidgah in Maudostpur under Mauaima police station of trans-Ganga area here on Saturday morning. One person had been detained for questioning and further investigations were being carried out, police said.

SHO of Mauaima police station Suresh Singh said an FIR had been registered and one person detained. (Pic for representation)
In his complaint to police, Eidgah committee president Rehmat Ullah said that Muslims were offering prayers at Eidgah at 7.15 am. In the meantime, at the behest of one Rahul Maurya, a dozen unidentified miscreants along with two people named Yashwant and Atul started throwing stones at the namazis. A namazi Mohd Ebaad received serious head injuries while some others were also injured. Earlier too, the accused had tried to stoke communal tension by damaging the boundary wall of the Eidgah but no action was taken against them. Today’s incident had caused tension in the area, he added.

SHO of Mauaima police station Suresh Singh said an FIR had been registered and one person detained. Strict action would be taken against the accused after investigations, he added.

