LMC House: 60 corporators speak at first general meeting

The first general meeting of the newly elected members of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House, kicked off on a stormy note at Trilokinath Hall at the Corporation’s office here on Saturday.

The meeting began with an argument between Congress’ Mukesh Singh Chauhan and BJP’s Bhrigunath Shukla over the usage of words such as ‘Pappu’ and ‘Ravana’ to describe leaders of both the parties. This forced the mayor to adjourn the House for half an hour.

On the first day of the meeting, which lasted for about nine hours, 60 corporators were allowed to speak. Lack of cleanliness due to shortage of sanitation workers, problems with streetlights, waterlogging due to lack of stormwater drainage and encroachments were among the issues raised.

The electrocution of a teenage girl in Krishna Nagar was also discussed, with some BJP members demanding that a police complaint be filed against the contracting agency.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said the LMC has taken cognisance of the issue and, as an immediate relief, gave compensation of ₹6 lakh to the family of the girl.

GIS survey

BJP’s Nagendra Singh Chauhan alleged that the private agency to carry out LMC-commissioned geographical information system (GIS) survey deliberately increased tax amount to harass consumers. Responding, the municipal chief said any anomalies in the survey would be dealt with, but the survey could not be cancelled.

Also, the House decided that the tendering procedure of works of up to ₹10 lakh would be completed manually.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said all corporators were given the opportunity to present their views in the House. Corporators of Samajwadi party raised the issue of poor condition of sewer lines.

Corporator Ramu Das Kanaujia from Faizullaganj IV ward said newly developed areas lack proper drainage system. Ram Naresh Rawat from Sarojini Nagar said there were no water and sewer lines at Sarojini Nagar Ward II.

The youngest corporator, Himanshu Ambedkar, in the House spoke about encroachment on drains. Corporators Vinod Yadav and Deepak Lodhi raised the issue of illegal dairies. In response, animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma said 1,204 dairies had been shifted out of the city limits.

BJP’s Chauhan also demanded that the authorities change the dilapidated sewer and water lines in the city. He blamed Jal Nigam for poor quality smart city works, especially in the laying of sewer lines.

The mayor added that the LMC House would reconvene Sunday as all its 110 corporators would be given the opportunity to speak in the House.