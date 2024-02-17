Stormy skies ahead: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in U.P. from Feb 19

The meteorological department has forecasted the possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in Uttar Pradesh for a four-day period starting from Monday, February 19, according to a meteorological official on Saturday. In the state capital, light to moderate rains with thunder and strong gusty winds are expected from February 20 to 22. For Representation Only (HT File)

Current meteorological patterns indicate an active western disturbance that is likely to impact Uttar Pradesh from February 19 onwards.

Hailstorms are likely in some areas of western Uttar Pradesh on February 20. The convergence of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea in the lower troposphere, coupled with the interaction of middle tropospheric westerly winds, will contribute to these weather phenomena, said Mohd Danish, incharge of the Lucknow meteorological office.

This weather pattern is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (speeds of 30-50 km/hr), along with thunderstorms, to western Uttar Pradesh from February 19 onwards, continuing till the morning of February 20 in many parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The weather is likely to extend to other parts of UP and persist until February 22, gradually diminishing from February 23. Additionally, isolated hailstorms may occur in western Uttar Pradesh on February 20.

Due to these weather conditions, the minimum temperature across the state may rise by 2-3°C over the next 3-4 days, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to decrease by 2-4°C starting from February 19.

The weather forecast for Lucknow for the next 24 hours predicts mainly clear skies, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 27 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Saturday, the daytime and nighttime temperatures in the state capital were recorded at 26.5 and 11.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Other cities in Uttar Pradesh recorded similar temperatures, with Agra registering the highest daytime temperature at 29.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi at 29.5 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur at 28.2 degrees Celsius and Kanpur (IAF) at 27.8 degrees Celsius.