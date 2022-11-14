Strategies rolled out to mentor 11 U.P. universities for ranking

A meeting of Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking, Accreditation and Mentoring (UPCRAM) team was held under director general, UPCRAM, Prof Poonam Tandon. It was attended by members from various universities, including University of Lucknow, King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“UPCRAM rolled out strategies to mentor 11 universities for ranking. In the meeting, it was recommended to create a ranking and research cell in each university. Ranking cell will involve in collection and compilation of data on various criteria as required by the ranking agencies,” an official said on Sunday. These include National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading.

“The research cell is to be established to facilitate procurement of research grant and quality publications especially for humanities and social science. Perception by academia and employers being two of the important weightage criteria in ranking, UPCRAM shall focus on building relationship through tracking of research collaborators and employers in the universities,” Prof Tandon said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was also suggested that universities should take initiative to register on the “Study in India portal” which will facilitate international students to select universities of their choice and encourage faculty members to increase national/International research collaborations.

Prof Poonam Tandon expressed commitment of her team to mentor the selected 11 universities and focused on initiatives to fulfil the purpose of UPCRAM formed under the guidance of governor Anandiben Patel to encourage quality education and reach international platform in higher education.