Stray bullet kills man during celebratory firing in UP’s Meerut

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Meerut district’s Khadauli village here on Thursday, police said. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to nab the accused. (For Representation)

The victim, identified as Subhash, was a neighbour of the family hosting the wedding ceremony. According to police, the incident occurred during the traditional homecoming rituals of the bride at the residence of a local Adesh.

As family members and villagers gathered to welcome the newlywed couple, the groom’s uncle, identified as Vicky, allegedly began firing shots into the air using a pistol. In the course of the firing, one of the bullets reportedly struck Subhash in the jaw.

He collapsed and died on the spot, police said. On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Additional superintendent of police (city) Vinayak Gopal Bhosle said a case has been registered and efforts were under way to trace and nab the accused.

“Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at various possible hideouts. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.