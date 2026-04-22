Badaun , More than 60 people, including guests and family members, were injured after a stray dog went on a biting spree during a bride's farewell at a banquet hall in Budaun, triggering panic and chaos, officials said on Wednesday.

Stray dog goes on biting spree at UP wedding venue, 60 injured

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The incident occurred on Monday at the Abhinandan banquet hall on Bilsi Road under the Bisauli police station limits, when the dog entered the premises and began attacking people indiscriminately.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden attack led to a stampede-like situation, with women and children screaming and running for safety, some even falling and getting injured in the rush.

The dog later moved onto the road and attacked passersby and shopkeepers before fleeing towards a nearby village, where it apparently bit cattle.

Those injured included men, women and children, including Manisha , Pooja , Vijay Pratap , Kanchan , Pinki , Ramesh , Madan Lal , Sunita and Chandravati , among others.

The injured were taken to the community health centre in Bisauli, where they were administered anti-rabies shots before being discharged. Some of the victims also sought treatment at private hospitals.

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{{^usCountry}} The medical officer at the CHC, Arvind Verma, said 109 people were registered for anti-rabies treatment on Monday, of which around 60 were linked to the banquet hall incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The medical officer at the CHC, Arvind Verma, said 109 people were registered for anti-rabies treatment on Monday, of which around 60 were linked to the banquet hall incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident triggered anger and fear in the locality, with residents alleging negligence by the municipal authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident triggered anger and fear in the locality, with residents alleging negligence by the municipal authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The locals claimed that despite spending funds on stray dog management, no immediate response was seen on the ground, as the dog was still roaming freely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The locals claimed that despite spending funds on stray dog management, no immediate response was seen on the ground, as the dog was still roaming freely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar said instructions have been issued to the executive officer of the Bisauli municipal body to take necessary action and address the issue at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional District Magistrate Arun Kumar said instructions have been issued to the executive officer of the Bisauli municipal body to take necessary action and address the issue at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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