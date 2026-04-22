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Stray dog goes on biting spree at UP wedding venue, 60 injured

Stray dog goes on biting spree at UP wedding venue, 60 injured

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:14 pm IST
PTI |
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Badaun , More than 60 people, including guests and family members, were injured after a stray dog went on a biting spree during a bride's farewell at a banquet hall in Budaun, triggering panic and chaos, officials said on Wednesday.

Stray dog goes on biting spree at UP wedding venue, 60 injured

The incident occurred on Monday at the Abhinandan banquet hall on Bilsi Road under the Bisauli police station limits, when the dog entered the premises and began attacking people indiscriminately.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden attack led to a stampede-like situation, with women and children screaming and running for safety, some even falling and getting injured in the rush.

The dog later moved onto the road and attacked passersby and shopkeepers before fleeing towards a nearby village, where it apparently bit cattle.

Those injured included men, women and children, including Manisha , Pooja , Vijay Pratap , Kanchan , Pinki , Ramesh , Madan Lal , Sunita and Chandravati , among others.

The injured were taken to the community health centre in Bisauli, where they were administered anti-rabies shots before being discharged. Some of the victims also sought treatment at private hospitals.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Stray dog goes on biting spree at UP wedding venue, 60 injured
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Stray dog goes on biting spree at UP wedding venue, 60 injured
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