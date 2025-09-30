Strengthening Dalit outreach: SP gears up to observe Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has instructed its workers to organise meetings across Uttar Pradesh to mark the 19th death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram (1934-2006) on October 9. The Samajwadi Party is also gearing up to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7. (HT file)

The SP started the practice in 2019 when it had entered into an alliance with the BSP during the Lok Sabha polls. Although the alliance did not work and both the parties later parted ways, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party continues to observe Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary in a bid to further strengthen its Dalit outreach.

Besides, the party is also gearing up to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7. The SP has directed its workers to celebrate the occasion in their respective districts.

Giving more details, SP’s Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini general secretary Ram Babu Sudarshan said, “We have been asked to prepare for Valmiki Jayanti and Parinirvan Diwas of Kanshi Ram ji across the state. Members of SP district level organisation along with members of SP Ambedkar Vahini will participate in Valmiki Jayanti in every district.”

“On October 9, the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram ji will be observed on a large scale at all district party headquarters. The members of SP local unit along with SP Ambedkar Vahini workers will ensure that the Parinirvan Diwas of Kanshi Ram Ji is observed across the state. SP Ambedkar Vahini national president Mithai Lal Bharti will also participate in the programmes on the occasion,” Sudarshan added.

Earlier this year, the SP had announced week-long celebrations when the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar was celebrated with much fanfare across the SP offices in UP and other states. Titled ‘Swabhimaan Samman Samaroh’, the week-long celebrations were organised under the aegis of Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini and Samajwadi Scheduled Caste Front.

Also, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had unveiled a grand statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Etawah in April this year. Before the 2019 general elections, the SP had installed a bronze bust of Dr Ambedkar next to the statue of SP ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia at its headquarters. The party also went on to constitute Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini in 2021 and had asked workers to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as ‘Dalit Diwali’.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party had coined the term PDA (Pichda, Dalit Alpsankhyak—backwards, Dalit and minorities) bringing together the communities under one umbrella. This paid dividends to the party as SP won 37 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Now, the SP is looking to further step up its PDA social engineering formula for a stronger connection with Dalits, backward communities and minorities through various outreach programmes.