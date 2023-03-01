Strictly follow protocol for lawmakers, U.P. CS tells officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed commissioners and district magistrates (DMs) to strictly follow the protocol available to lawmakers in the state, ensuring they did get the respect they deserved.

Mishra asked officials to make it a point to attend lawmakers’ call or make a return call to them on priority if it was not possible for them to take the call because of being in a meeting. (Sourced)

Holding a video conference with officials here on Wednesday, he said that representatives of people held special importance in a democracy. “Directions issued by the government from time to time with regard to compliance of the protocol for them must be followed,” he told the officials.

It may be pointed out that MLAs, MPs and other people’s representatives have often raised the issue of officials not giving them due respect. The issue has been raised quite often in the two chambers of the UP legislature.

Reviewing the power department work, the CS asked officials to take all necessary steps to keep power supply on track in summer. He asked DMs to review availability of transformers and other material in their districts. He said special focus should be on preventive maintenance.

Mishra further told commissioners and DMs to ensure compliance with the procedure regarding release of jail inmates before time to avoid facing any uncomfortable situation in courts. He also asked them to take steps to ensure law and order during coming festivals.