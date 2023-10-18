Student allegedly beaten up at AU: LU unit of AISA, NSUI supporters express solidarity with AU peers

Supporters of the All India Students Association (AISA) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Lucknow University unit, staged a protest against the attack on dalit student Vivek Kumar by the proctor of Allahabad University, Rakesh Singh. The protest was also for the long-standing demand for revoking the suspension of Nikhil at Lucknow University.

Students at a AISA, NSUI joint protest at LU on Wednesday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both these student organisations condemned the attack on Vivek, who along with other students was protesting for the illegal suspension of Manish Kumar, a research scholar in Allahabad University.

AISA alleged that the chief proctor of AU has thrice suspended Manish for standing up for democratic rights within the university campus. Manish and his classmate were stopped from giving exams on October 17 which led to a protest in Allahabad University.

AISA alleged that Vivek was beaten by the proctor. Vivek is the president of AISA unit of Allahabad University and Manish is the vice-president of AISA U.P.

They alleged that LU students also faced a similar crackdown on students’ rights by the authorities. Nikhil Kumar, AISA Lucknow vice-president was suspended for protesting for the increase in library timings and for demanding water purifiers on the campus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AISA LU convenor, Harsh Vardhan Choudary, said, “It is not only an attack on a student of AU but an attack on all students who are struggling for democratic rights in various campuses across UP. It is important to strengthen the constitutional rights of students on campus.”

NSUI LU president Shubham Kharwar said, “Many times students have faced an attack for exercising their rights on campus.”

Both student organisations also demanded the restoration of students’ unions on campuses.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON