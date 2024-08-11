 Students make rotis for midday meals; principal suspended - Hindustan Times
Students make rotis for midday meals; principal suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Aug 11, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The principal of a primary school in Aligarh was suspended after students were found preparing rotis for mid-day meals. A video of the incident surfaced online.

The principal of a primary school in Aligarh was suspended after a few of its students were found to be preparing rotis for mid-day meals at the school. A video showing girls engaged in food preparation surfaced online. The action was taken after the matter was probed on the instructions of the Aligarh basic siksha adhikari (BSA).

(For representation)
(For representation)

“The matter came into our notice after a video showing four-five girl students preparing roti for the mid-day meal programme at a primary school in the Lodha development block of Roravar area in Aligarh district,” said BSA Rakesh Kumar Singh on Saturday.

“Basic education officer (BEO) Ram Shankar Kureel was asked to probe the matter, and a three-member committee headed by the BEO found the principal, Munawwar Jahan, guilty of negligence,” stated BSA Aligarh Rakesh Kumar Singh.

In another development, a notice was served on the principal of a composite school in the Jawan area of Aligarh for mercilessly beating students. The incident drew the ire of the locals, who created a ruckus at the school.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Students make rotis for midday meals; principal suspended
