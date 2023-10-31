Subramaniam Swami attacks Cong during Ayodhya visit

Lucknow: Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday attacked the Congress on his first visit to Ayodhya after the Supreme Court paved way for construction of the Ram temple on November 5, 2019.

Commenting on the I.N.D.I.A. alliance of opposition parties, Swamy said that internal strife was being reported daily and ticket distribution would be a big problem. (HT FILE)

Swami also paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and met Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

“The Congress is a group of foreigners. Everyone is a slave in this party,” Swamy told media persons. “Congress has no future till Nehru-Gandhi family is expelled from the party,” he added .

Swamy advised India to take a tough stand against terrorism like Israel had taken against the Hamas.

On construction of Ram temple, he said that he had started argument in the Supreme Court on behalf of Hindu litigants when hearing of the Ram temple - Babri Masjid title suit began.

“Ram temple is an issue of faith for Hindus. Lord Ram was born here (Ram Janmabhoomi) and no one can challenge this fact,” said Swamy.

However, he said, “I have not received an invitation for pran pratishtha” and added, “Senior saints must give a reply to those who are doing politics on pran pratishtha.”

