Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Sugarcane price hike: It’s “insufficient”, say Tikait, oppn parties
lucknow news

Sugarcane price hike: It’s “insufficient”, say Tikait, oppn parties

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, SP, RLD leaders say increase in purchase price of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh is “insufficient” while claiming that the cost of growing this cash crop has increased manifold in the past few years
By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:44 PM IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, SP, RLD leaders say increase in purchase price of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh is insufficient (HT file photo)

Leaders of various opposition parties, farmers and their leaders have termed the increase of 25 in the purchase price of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh “insufficient” while claiming that the cost of growing this cash crop has increased manifold in the past few years.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Sunday announced a 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state, taking it to 350 per quintal.

“The hike of 25 per quintal is not acceptable to farmers. It is a big joke by the Uttar Pradesh government on the farmers,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said in a statement issued by BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik in Muzaffarnagar.

The BKU leader claimed the purchase price of sugarcane was higher and diesel cheaper in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh. “Due to diesel being expensive in Uttar Pradesh, the state government’s hike is inadequate,” he added.

“They promised to increase sugarcane price to 375 per quintal in their ‘Sankalp Patra’ but the price announced is less than what it is in Haryana and Punjab. We demand that the sugarcane purchase price be increased to 425 per quintal amid growing prices of commodities used in farming,” he demanded.

RELATED STORIES

“Farmers have been protesting for adequate price of their crops for over 10 months now and such a little increase in sugarcane price is a joke on farmers,” Tikait claimed.

Samajwadi Party leader and former member of state planning commission prof Sudhir Panwar alleged that such a little increase had exposed the BJP government’s claim of being number one.

Senior Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajkumar Sangwan said the increase was insufficient because cost of growing sugarcane had increased manifold. He further said such a little increase in the purchase price was an insult to farmers and that they would teach the government a lesson in the forthcoming assembly election.

“We were expecting an increase of at least 40 per quintal but an increment of 25 in four years has disappointed farmers,” said Manoj Malik, the former pradhan and a sugarcane farmer of Paswara village in Meerut district. Meanwhile, BJP district president Vimal Sharma said farmers’ welfare was the priority of the government. (With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NISHAD party chief thanks BJP for MLC seat

Priyanka in Lucknow to review Cong’s preparedness for UP polls

Narendra Giri suicide probe: Court sends 3 accused to CBI custody

BSP gen secy meets Akhilesh triggering speculations of crossover
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP