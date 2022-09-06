Supreme Court notice to UP on Ashish Mishra bail plea in Lakhimpur Kheri case
Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who was represented by former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi and senior lawyer Ranjit Kumar, said there was no scope of “hampering and tampering” with the witnesses or evidence as all 98 witnesses are being provided security
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to the bail petition filed by Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down four farmers at an agitation in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh in October last year.
“We will issue notice. Let the state government respond by the next date,” a bench of justices Indira Banerjee and MM Sundresh said, posting the case for hearing on September 26.
Ashish, the son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, approached the top court days after the Allahabad high court on July 26 declined to release him on bail.
Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar appeared for Ashish Mishra and told the court that the high court failed to consider that it was not an incident where the car belonging to the applicant’s father mowed down farmers who were protesting, as projected by the prosecution.
“One version is that the vehicles came at breakneck speed in which three persons were killed. But there is also another version that there was a fracas as the car belonging to the accused hit some persons. Soon the crowd turned violent and the protesters pulled out the car driver and killed him,” Rohatgi said.
Three persons sitting in the vehicle sustained grievous bodily injuries, according to Rohatgi and the deaths caused by the car hitting the members of the crowd could be because the driver sustained head injuries and lost mental equilibrium resulting in the fatal deaths.
“No criminal liability can be attributable against the owner (Mishra) of the vehicle in any manner, especially when the driver has been done to death by the furious mob,” the petition said, adding, “the individual criminal liability after his (driver) death shall stand abated under criminal jurisprudence.”
Mishra’s plea said there were sufficient circumstances in favour of granting him bail as there is no scope of “hampering and tampering” with the witnesses or the evidence as all 98 witnesses are being provided security and there is a round-the-clock vigil around their houses by installing CCTVs and barricades on the road to their residence by the local police.
In its July 26 order, the high court said, “Taking into consideration the complicity of the applicant, there is an apprehension of the witnesses being influenced, the severity of punishment as drawn from the nature and gravity of the accusations, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, I do not find it a fit case for bail.”
Mishra was arrested on October 9, 2021, for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3. In the charge sheet, the police said the killing was “pre-planned”.
According to police, Mishra arrived in a Thar SUV along with a convoy of three-four cars and mowed down protesting farmers who gathered to voice their opposition against the now-repealed farm laws during the visit of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the protesting farmers were killed, following which three occupants from the jeep were pulled out and thrashed resulting in their death.
On April 18, the top court directed the Allahabad HC to decide afresh on Mishra’s bail after the bail granted to him in February was challenged by the victims’ family in the top court. The matter was returned to the high court with a direction to decide the matter within three months.
In November last, the Supreme Court constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case and appointed justice (retired) Rakesh Jain, a retired judge of the Punjab & Haryana high court to monitor the probe.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics