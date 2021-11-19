Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court refuses to entertain ex-UP minister's plea seeking default bail

Gayatri Prajapati filed plea in the top court seeking default bail in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the ED.
Gayatri Prajapati (File Photo/HT)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapti, through which he sought default bail in connection with a money laundering case. A two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice KM Joseph and Justice P Narasimha said that the appropriate remedy in the matter would lie with the Allahabad high court.

The former minister moved apex court after a Special court in Lucknow declined his petition for default bail. Additionally, the Special court also granted his custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over charges of money laundering in a case related to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

On January 14 this year, the ED began its investigation into charges against Prajapati.

The development comes just a week after Prajapti, along with two others, was convicted, and sentenced to life imprisonment, over charges of gang-raping a woman in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. The court also slapped a fine of 2 lakh each on those convicted, though it absolved four others due to lack of evidence against them.

On February 18, 2017, the woman filed an FIR against Prajapti, who was a minister in the previous Samajwadi Party government, and his six associates, accusing them of gang-raping her, and trying to outrage the modesty of her minor daughter. The complaint stated that the crime took place at his official residence in Lucknow when he was still a minister in the state government, holding the mining portfolio. Prajapati was a member of the ruling dispensation from 2015 to 2016.

(with ANI inputs)

Topics
gayatri prajapati supreme court
