Surviving the heatwave: Why thermosteel bottles and electrolyte-rich beverages are the best bet, suggest docs in Lucknow

Lucknow is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures between 42°C and 45°C as of April 21–23, leading to a “tandoor-like” atmosphere. The city is enduring maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C, with some areas approaching 45°C, prompting schools to reduce closing time to 12:30 p.m. for classes up to a certain grade.

Lucknow is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures between 42°C and 45°C (Photo: Mushtaq Ali/HT)

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Medical practitioner Dr GM Qureshi from Sehar Hospital says, “It’s a tough time, be it for kids or the elderly.”

He suggests, “Choosing the right bottle in summer is as important as saying no to plastic in this weather. Keeping hydrated is the key. It’s getting worse, so it’s important to understand that water is your best buddy, but there are multiple other drinks that are good for kids to keep them hydrated and energised as well. A bottle of coconut water, lemonade, and mint and cucumber drink can be a bonus.”

Healthy Hydration Alternatives

When sending kids to school in the heat, essential nutrients and electrolytes can be replenished with these healthy alternatives:

Coconut Water: A natural source of potassium and electrolytes, excellent for replenishing fluids lost through sweat. It is a great replacement for store-bought sports drinks.

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{{^usCountry}} Infused Water: Adding slices of lemon, berries, mint, or cucumber to water makes it more appealing without added sugar. Plain seltzer with a small splash of 100% juice also works. Homemade Smoothies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Infused Water: Adding slices of lemon, berries, mint, or cucumber to water makes it more appealing without added sugar. Plain seltzer with a small splash of 100% juice also works. Homemade Smoothies {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Blends of whole fruit, water, and milk or yogurt offer both hydration and a nutrient boost (for example, a watermelon slush or a banana-berry blend). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blends of whole fruit, water, and milk or yogurt offer both hydration and a nutrient boost (for example, a watermelon slush or a banana-berry blend). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Homemade Fruit Juice: Contains no added sugars but should be limited and ideally diluted with water due to high natural sugar content. Daily limits as Dr Qureshi suggests: maximum 4–6 ounces for children aged 4–6, and no more than 8 ounces for children aged 7 and older. Drinks to Avoid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Homemade Fruit Juice: Contains no added sugars but should be limited and ideally diluted with water due to high natural sugar content. Daily limits as Dr Qureshi suggests: maximum 4–6 ounces for children aged 4–6, and no more than 8 ounces for children aged 7 and older. Drinks to Avoid {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Energy drinks should be avoided entirely for children due to high caffeine and sugar levels, as they can cause dehydration and affect children during their growing yearsChoose the right bottleDouble-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel (thermosteel) bottles are the best overall choice. They prevent heat transfer, keeping drinks icy for up to 24 hours without sweating, making them perfect for commuting, gym use, and travel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Energy drinks should be avoided entirely for children due to high caffeine and sugar levels, as they can cause dehydration and affect children during their growing yearsChoose the right bottleDouble-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel (thermosteel) bottles are the best overall choice. They prevent heat transfer, keeping drinks icy for up to 24 hours without sweating, making them perfect for commuting, gym use, and travel. {{/usCountry}}

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Thermosteel: Keeps cold 12–24 hours; rust-resistant; non-leaching. Best for all-day outdoor use and long commutes.

Copper: Natural antimicrobial properties help purify water. Water can also be stored overnight at home for benefits.

Wide-Mouth and sport bottles: Wide mouth allows easy cleaning and adding of ice cubes, fruit, and lemon slices, giving on-the-go, one-handed hydration.

Insulated sippers: For kids vacuum-insulated stainless steel keeps juices cold. Works well for school and easy handling. Features include smaller capacities (350–750ml) and leak-proof lids.

Essential tip: Avoid single-wall plastic, as it leaches chemicals in heat. Ensure your bottle has a wide mouth and simple lid for easy cleaning to prevent

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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