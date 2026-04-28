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Surviving the heatwave: Why thermosteel bottles and electrolyte-rich beverages are the best bet, suggest docs in Lucknow

Lucknow is facing extreme heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring between 42°C and 45°C. Keeping hydrated is the key 

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:12 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Lucknow is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures between 42°C and 45°C as of April 21–23, leading to a “tandoor-like” atmosphere. The city is enduring maximum temperatures exceeding 40°C, with some areas approaching 45°C, prompting schools to reduce closing time to 12:30 p.m. for classes up to a certain grade.

Lucknow is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures between 42°C and 45°C (Photo: Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Medical practitioner Dr GM Qureshi from Sehar Hospital says, “It’s a tough time, be it for kids or the elderly.”

He suggests, “Choosing the right bottle in summer is as important as saying no to plastic in this weather. Keeping hydrated is the key. It’s getting worse, so it’s important to understand that water is your best buddy, but there are multiple other drinks that are good for kids to keep them hydrated and energised as well. A bottle of coconut water, lemonade, and mint and cucumber drink can be a bonus.”

Healthy Hydration Alternatives

When sending kids to school in the heat, essential nutrients and electrolytes can be replenished with these healthy alternatives:

Coconut Water: A natural source of potassium and electrolytes, excellent for replenishing fluids lost through sweat. It is a great replacement for store-bought sports drinks.

Thermosteel: Keeps cold 12–24 hours; rust-resistant; non-leaching. Best for all-day outdoor use and long commutes.

Copper: Natural antimicrobial properties help purify water. Water can also be stored overnight at home for benefits.

Wide-Mouth and sport bottles: Wide mouth allows easy cleaning and adding of ice cubes, fruit, and lemon slices, giving on-the-go, one-handed hydration.

Insulated sippers: For kids vacuum-insulated stainless steel keeps juices cold. Works well for school and easy handling. Features include smaller capacities (350–750ml) and leak-proof lids.

Essential tip: Avoid single-wall plastic, as it leaches chemicals in heat. Ensure your bottle has a wide mouth and simple lid for easy cleaning to prevent

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Surviving the heatwave: Why thermosteel bottles and electrolyte-rich beverages are the best bet, suggest docs in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Surviving the heatwave: Why thermosteel bottles and electrolyte-rich beverages are the best bet, suggest docs in Lucknow
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