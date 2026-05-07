Sushant Golf City murder follow-up: Dispute over dues, intimidation led to killing

A prolonged dispute over unpaid dues and alleged intimidation of the kiosk owner in the Sushant Golf City led to the killing of a young man. Lucknow Police arrested two accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime, a police release read on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The body of one Sachin Yadav, 30, had been recovered on May 5 from an open field in Awadh Vihar. Following a complaint by the victim’s brother, Jitendra Kumar Yadav, police registered a case at Sushant Golf City police station and formed four teams along with the South Zone surveillance unit to crack the case.

Police said the body was found nearly 3 km away from the victim’s residence and appeared to be around 24 hours old. Multiple injury marks were visible on the body.

According to police officials, Santosh Kumar Yadav, 40, used to run a pan kiosk near a liquor shop at Bhattha Crossing. Sachin Yadav often took goods without paying, and in fact, threatened Santosh whenever he demanded money.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that Sachin also discouraged customers from visiting the kiosk, causing heavy losses and eventually forcing Santosh to shut down the business.

Police said the accused Kamal Singh Yadav alias Tinku, 37, and his brother-in-law, Santosh Kumar Yadav, 40, conspired to kill Sachin Yadav after repeated altercations linked to the kiosk.

Police officials said the two men then planned the murder and invited Sachin to a booze party on May 3 at a vacant area behind the liquor shop. The accused allegedly made Sachin consume excessive alcohol before taking him to an isolated ground in Sector-8 of Awadh Vihar Yojana.

There Kamal allegedly shot Sachin in the temple using a .315 bore country-made firearm. Believing him dead, the accused abandoned the body at the spot and fled with his two mobile phones.

During the operation, both accused were arrested from Sector-8 and police recovered the firearm, a spent cartridge shell and the victim’s mobile phones.

Police have added sections of the Arms Act to the case and will produce the accused before the court for further legal proceedings, the release read.