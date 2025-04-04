Suspended Invest UP CEO faces five probes, inquiry officer to be appointed

Uttar Pradesh’s suspended IAS officer Abhishek Prakash faces five probes even as dots are being connected to serve a chargesheet on him for his allegedly controversial role in the SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited’s solar power project approval case as the then chief executive officer of Invest UP. The inquiries will cover different aspects. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

The probes include two disciplinary inquiries and investigations by the police, the vigilance establishment and the Enforcement Directorate.

Besides CEO of Invest UP, Abhishek Prakash was also posted as secretary infrastructure and industrial development department to the state government.

The state government ordered Prakash’s suspension on March 20 following accusations by a representative of SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited’s solar power project that a senior Invest UP officer asked him to speak to an alleged middleman Nikant Jain and, on being contacted, Jain (arrested the same day) demanded commission for getting Invest UP’s evaluation committee’s approval for the project.

As and when the charge sheet is served on Prakash, the state government will appoint an inquiry officer to probe the charges against him. It is also examining the report of the then state revenue board chairman Rajnish Dubey that points out glaring lapses in acquisition of land for the defence corridor. Abhishek Prakash may face action for any irregularities therein as the district magistrate Lucknow.

“Yes, we are still collecting documents to work out the chargesheet to be given to Abhishek Prakash. We will appoint an inquiry officer to probe the charges against him. Another show cause notice/chargesheet may be served on him once the revenue board chairman’s report is examined. With this, Abhishek Prakash will face two disciplinary inquiries,” said a senior officer.

An FIR based on a complaint against an unnamed senior officer of Invest UP has been lodged and the police are investigating the case. The state vigilance establishment has also begun its probe that, besides covering the controversy around dealing with the issue of SAEL Solar Power Company may also involve administrative, financial and criminal aspects. The vigilance probe will also cover irregularities in acquisition of land for the defence corridor and a probe into any accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Enforcement Directorate is also watching the progress of these inquiries. Abhishek Prakash was not available for comment.

There are alleged contradictions in the note sheet on the file of the SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited’s solar power project case and the approved minutes of the meeting of Invest UP’s evaluation committee that Abhishek Prakash chaired as the CEO Invest UP.

The note sheet has mentioned, “The committee recommended the application to the HLEC for further recommendation and approval in the light of above negotiations on its strategic importance and case-to-case package being sought by the applicant.” It has been further observed that the minutes issued after approval of the CEO Invest UP mentioned the recommendation as “The committee recommended that the application to be put up before Evaluation Committee again for re-evaluation after relevant details have been submitted by the applicant, YEIDA and UPPCL.” Whether Abhishek Prakash had any role in the contradictions in the minutes of the meeting remains an issue for the ongoing probes.