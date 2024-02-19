Swami Prasad Maurya to launch new party

LUCKNOW: Former national general secretary of Samajwadi Party Swami Prasad Maurya is scheduled to launch his own political outfit on February 22 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, sources said. Swami Prasad Maurya with Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

This came after Swami Prasad Maurya stepped down as the national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party on February 13. In his resignation letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said that he would continue working to fortify the party even without a position. However, hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘benefit’ remark on Monday, Maurya said, “He is not in power in the state or at the centre and is not in a position to give anything. I will return everything he has given me until now. Ideology is important to me, not the position. The rights and welfare of all sections are my priority, and I will raise my voice whenever they are attacked.”

When asked about the speculation of forming a new party, Swami Prasad Maurya said, “I have left everything up to the party workers. Whatever they want would be acceptable to me.”

The rift between Akhilesh Yadav and Swami Prasad Maurya widened when the Samajwadi Party chief said that he (Swami Prasad Maurya) had joined SP ‘for benefits’.

‘Everyone comes to take benefits, but who stays on the spot? Who will tell what is in someone’s mind? Not only this, Akhilesh Yadav said that is there no such machine that can know what is going on in someone’s mind. Everyone leaves after taking the benefits.” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in January 2022, left the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of that year’s assembly elections, held between February and March. He has been repeatedly making headlines for his provocative comments on sensitive issues, including Ramcharitmanas and Sanatan Dharma, within the Hindu religion.

Maurya sparked controversy when he cited text from Ramcharitmanas, describing it as derogatory to women, Dalits, and tribals. His comments on Sanatan Dharma also stirred up a row.