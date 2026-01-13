Swami Vivekananda introduced India’s culture, spiritual consciousness on global stage: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Swami Vivekananda played a major role in introducing India’s eternal culture and spiritual consciousness on the global stage and gave the nation and Indianness a new identity. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a National Youth Day event in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on the occasion of National Youth Day, he hailed Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary, saying he awakened India’s self-awareness, which had then been dormant. Yogi described his journey from Narendra to Swami Vivekananda as a journey from a seeker to a path breaker.

“Swami Vivekananda represented that India which, at that time, due to its dormant consciousness, had almost lost its self-awareness. If you want to understand what slavery truly means, you can learn about it by looking at India of that time, which had lost its self-awareness to the extent that a handful of foreign invaders succeeded in enslaving the country. India was being plundered by a few people; its civilisation, culture, and traditions were being insulted,” Adityanath said.

He said that the “young ascetic” played a crucial role in awakening the country’s self-consciousness.

“His message was: focus on the goal, steadfastness in resolve, and continuity in action. Until these are achieved, success cannot be achieved,” the chief minister said.

Swami Vivekanand was born on January 12, 1863 as Narendranath Dutta in Calcutta. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Swami Vivekananda declared at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, in 1893, that he came from a tradition of India that has always shown the path of human welfare, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said that in the World’s Parliament of Religions, Swami Vivekananda had said that we had intellect, opulence, and strength, but we did not impose our views forcibly.

“Swami Vivekananda had firm faith that India would establish itself as the ‘vishwa guru’ on the strength of youth power and spiritual consciousness. Today, we are seeing it taking a concrete shape,” he said

The chief minister viewed an exhibition and short film here.

He also presented the Swami Vivekananda Youth Award to 10 youths, three Yuva Mangal Dals, and three Mahila Mangal Dals. He also paid homage to Mata Sahiba Jijabai, who shaped national hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on her birth anniversary.

Youth urged to stay away from drugs

He appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs. “We will run a campaign against drugs, you provide confidential information, the government will confiscate the property of drug traffickers,” he said.

Govt jobs provided to 9 lakh under Mission Rozgar

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister added that under Mission Rozgar, government jobs have been provided to nine lakh youths of the state. “Now, no recommendations, money transactions, and ‘Mahabharat ke Rishte’ (apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party) can step out for recovery. If they do so now, they will go to jail. Investment proposals worth ₹15 lakh crore have been brought to the ground,” he said.

‘Form sports teams at gram panchayat level’

Placing two expectations before Yuva Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal, he said that work is underway for playgrounds in every gram panchayat, mini stadiums at development block level, and big stadiums in every district. Yuva and Mahila Mangal Dals should also play an active role in this effort and become part of the campaign.

“Form sports teams at gram panchayat level, different teams at nyaya panchayat level, then become part of competitions at block, district, division, and state level, so that good teams are prepared at every level. This will provide a platform for new youths to advance,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of water conservation to members of the Yuva and Mahila Mangal Dal.

“Get check dams, Amrit Sarovar, and revival of filled old wells done in villages. From next time, special emphasis will be given on environment-water conservation in awards.”

The chief minister said that technical and physical monitoring of works will be done.

Those who prove themselves in this competition will be given special importance at the state-level Swami Vivekananda Youth Award.

“Every district has old rivers, but many have encroachments. Motivate villagers for shramdaan,” he added.

Emphasizing ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ by every citizen in villages during the monsoon, the chief minister said that in eight years, intensive tree plantation and development work in the state have made UP number one among big states, increasing green cover.

CM sets 35-crore tree plantation target in July 2026

Setting the target of 35 crore tree plantations in the first week of July, he told the youth that everything is possible with effort. Many schemes are running for the youth.

‘Learn about AI, machine learning’

CM said that youth should learn about AI, machine learning, robotics, drone technology and use them more and more to create employment. For this, centres have been developed in UP in partnership with Tata Technology, Samsung, he said.

‘UP has lowest unemployment rate’

“Today, UP has the lowest unemployment rate. Youth have been given work and made capable in technology. There are infinite possibilities within UP. Along with investment, tourism is also becoming a major medium of employment. Now there are no curfew, riots in UP, everything is fine here,” he said.

