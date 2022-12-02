Swatantra Dev made BJP national executive member

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed its former Uttar Pradesh unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh as member of its national executive. Singh is also the state’s Jal Shakti minister. The step has been seen as a move to strengthen the party’s hold on other backward class (OBC) in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Singh, who has earlier served as the state general secretary, state vice-president, in-charge of the party’s membership campaign and has led various other BJP drives has a long experience in the organisation and is known for the organisational skills.

The BJP made him state unit president in 2019 to strengthen the organisation and spread base among the OBC. The BJP returned to power in 2022 assembly election with a thumping majority. Singh was rewarded with a cabinet berth in the Yogi 2.0 government. In the Yogi 1.0 government, he served as the transport minister.

In a tweet, Singh thanked the party’s national leadership. “I will be fully determined and dedicated to discharge this responsibility given by the organisation,” he said.

