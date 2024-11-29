The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of providing sweaters, shoes, and socks for school children in the state. He alleged that despite the falling temperatures, the state government has not released funds for these essentials, forcing children to go without them in the chilly weather. Sweater, shoe funds for students: 23,000 children in Ayodhya dist suffer as UP govt fails to release funds, says Akhilesh

In a statement issued on Thursday, the SP chief accused the BJP government of being extremely insensitive towards children and the poor. “The Chief Minister goes to other states and makes grand promises, but here, as the cold intensifies, children are forced to attend school without sweaters, shoes, or socks. Children are shivering in the increasing cold, yet the government has not released funds for purchasing these items,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav.

The former chief minister also claimed that the money allocated for the purchase of sweaters and shoes for government school students has not yet reached them, particularly in Ayodhya district. “The BJP doesn’t even realize that 23,000 children in Ayodhya district are suffering in this cold,” he said.

Further criticising the state’s policing system under the BJP government, Yadav said that negligence and inefficiency in the police force have become commonplace. “The Samajwadi government had worked to enhance the police response system to match the standards of the New York Police. However, the Chief Minister has ruined the system by replacing UP Dial 100 with 112,” he stated.

The SP chief also pointed out the plight of poor and homeless people during the winter season, claiming that many are forced to spend the night under the open sky due to the lack of adequate night shelter arrangements.