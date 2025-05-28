Tackling child beggary: Lko admin for putting kids in school, provide income source to parents

The district administration has decided to adopt a multi-pronged approach to child beggary as part of its ongoing crackdown against the menace. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The focus will be to send children to schools and help their parents with alternative sources of income through various welfare schemes of the government.

The district administration had roped in nine experts - drawn mostly from higher educational institutions of the state capital - to help create public awareness and make the campaign a success.

District magistrate Vishakh G chaired the first meeting with the experts, who shared suggestions with him of how they can be a part of this drive. Squadron leader Toolika Rani, ex-officer, Indian Air Force and mountaineer, currently working as an assistant professor at the department of history, DSN College, Unnao, proposed that the district administration may play messages of prominent citizens over giant screens installed at city crossings, with whom the city folks will relate.

Rani proposed that she can lend her voice against child beggary and that it can be broadcast via FM channels or through the government’s own publicity mechanism. It was proposed that a helpline number will be made public through which people who want to help child beggars financially may contribute and the money shall be used for betterment of child beggars in different ways. DM said that with the help of Bal Sewa scheme they will try to help child beggars.

IIML assistant professor Kshitij Awasthi of strategic management said, “It is sad that a time when children between the age of 5 to 14 years who are supposed to go to schools are actually on the streets, begging for alms. It was our first introductory meeting with the DM who explained the purpose of this drive which is going on since February 1 this year. The DM briefed that while his team has acted against the syndicate working behind this, it will show good results when citizens of the state capital will come forward and help the administration in making this campaign a success.

LU assistant professor Manini Srivastava said, “The meeting was fruitful. We now know exactly what the administration’s expectations are from all of us. In our next meeting, we will be better armed with suggestions on how to be a part of this movement.”

Anoop Kumar Bhartiya, professor, University of Lucknow, talked about his own study conducted on beggars and shared experiences. He said, “There is a syndicate working wherein these poor children are dropped at city intersections and are picked up in the evening.

“Segregation of beggars is important and people have to be told not to give financial assistance to beggars. If people want to help, citizens may help the administration and help them to rehabilitate. It is important to make their parents aware. We must boost rehabilitation of those trapped in the racket.”

The district administration has been carrying out an enforcement drive campaign since February 1 this year by deploying teams at prominent intersections (hot spots) such as Hazratganj, Lal Batti, Awadh crossing, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan crossing, Charbagh, Engineering College, Tedhipulia, Aliganj, Kapoorthala, etc.