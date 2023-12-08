Take stern action against lawyers working as property dealers: Allahabad HC to U.P. govt

Expressing concern over the fact that a number of lawyers are involved in property dealings instead of pursuing cases in courts, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the commissioner of police, Lucknow, to submit a list of lawyers facing criminal charges.

The court passed the order on 11 writ petitions clubbed together, including the one filed by a local lawyer Prashant Singh Gaur in 2010 seeking action against lawyers involved in property dealing and facing criminal charges.

Commissioner of police (CP), Lucknow, SB Shiradkar, was also present in the court during the hearing of the case on December 2. The order was uploaded on the high court website late on Thursday (December 7) night. A division bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice NK Johari on Thursday directed the state government to take stern action against such legal practitioners.

The court also asked the Bar Council of India to suggest ways to check such lawyers so that dignity of legal profession could be maintained. The court passed the order on 11 writ petitions clubbed together, including the one filed by a local lawyer Prashant Singh Gaur in 2010 seeking action against lawyers involved in property dealing and facing criminal charges.

The court also directed the commissioner of police to file affidavits stating what action has been taken in cases that are placed before it in the writ petitions. The commissioner of police also apprised the court that a special cell has been constituted under Joint CP to look into matters related with lawyers.

The court also directed the commissioner of income tax (TDS), Lucknow, to submit a report on lawyers working as property dealers. During the hearing of the case, the court came to know that a bench headed by Justice Uma Nath Singh (now retired) had directed the CBI, the STF, the CB-CID and local police in 2010 to probe some cases against lawyers.

Taking note of it, the court directed these agencies, the district judge, Lucknow, and the commissioner of police to submit status report of the probe. The court fixed January 2, 2024, as next date of hearing of the case.

