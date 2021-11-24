Tap water scheme: Varanasi to be projected as model of rural water supply

LUCKNOW: Under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana (tap water in each household scheme), the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is going to present Varanasi as a ‘model’ of rural water supply.

Sensor-based automatic systems would be put to use for water supply that would be powered by solar energy, officials said.

“For the first time in rural areas in north India, water will be supplied with such technology which will also save energy on a large scale,” said Anurag Srivastava, principal secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department.

“In this project, the use of electricity will be negligible in delivering pure water from taps to the villages. Simultaneously, sensors are being installed to prevent wastage of water so that after filling the tank, the water supply is automatically turned off and there is no wastage of water,” he added.

Srivastava said that in the first phase, work had been carried out rapidly in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as a result of which pure water supply would begin in these areas soon.

“In the second phase, Har Ghar Nal Yojana has been initiated in 66 districts of the state. The work in Varanasi is being carried out expeditiously with the laying of pipelines in many areas. So far, the laying of pipelines in as many as 20248 houses in 69 villages has almost been completed. The progress of the scheme is also being continuously monitored by the government,” he added.

A target has been set to provide tap water connections to nearly 3,48,505 families of 1296 villages by 2022.

In addition, already sanctioned schemes in about 125 villages of Varanasi had been made operational. Through this, clean water was being delivered to 22,079 households, officials said.