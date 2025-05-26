Tapkeshwar Dham to get Kashi-style makeover: UP CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that Tapkeshwar Dham in Sant Kabir Nagar district will be redeveloped on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Addressing a public gathering at the site, the CM said preserving cultural heritage was central to the state’s development agenda. Tapkeshwar Dham is believed to be associated with Mata Kunti, a revered figure in Hindu mythology. (Sourced)

Tapkeshwar Dham is believed to be associated with Mata Kunti, a revered figure in Hindu mythology. The CM recalled visiting the site years ago and described the planned redevelopment as a way to revive religious tourism in the region.

Referring to past infrastructure challenges at Kashi Vishwanath temple, he said, “The area now accommodates 5,000 visitors simultaneously, compared to earlier constraints when even 50 devotees struggled to gain entry.” He said the transformation of Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and Maa Vindhyavasini Temple reflected coordinated development efforts by the double-engine government.

He also announced that Sant Kabir Nagar district will be linked to the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which is expected to boost connectivity and open new avenues of growth.

Later, the CM offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple.