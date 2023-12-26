Teach history of Sahibzadas to schoolchildren: U.P. CM Yogi on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ serves as a reminder of the profound sacrifice made by the Sikh Gurus. ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ marks the supreme sacrifice made by the four sons and the mother of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath taking part at an event marking Veer Bal Diwas at his residence on December 26. (HT photo)

Speaking at a special Sankirtan programme held at his official residence here, Yogi said all four sons (referred to as Sahibzadas) of Guru Gobind Singh happily sacrificed their lives for the protection of religion and country. “The tales of this historic sacrifice need to be imparted to the younger generation so that they know about the glorious story of these martyrs,” he added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The CM emphasised the importance of imparting the history of ‘Sahibzadas’ to schoolchildren. Earlier, Yogi extended a warm welcome to ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ and carried it respectfully on his head. On the occasion, ‘Gurbani’, ‘Ardas’ and ‘Langar’ were organised at his residence. The CM was honoured with a Siropa (robe of honour) by Sikh representatives from across the state.

During the event, Yogi said brave children should be honoured at every division and district level of the state. He also said all places in the state related to Sikh Gurus will be identified and efforts will be made for their development.

While paying tribute to the 10th Sikh Guru, Yogi said, “When Guru Govind Singh Ji was asked about his four sons becoming martyrs, he responded ‘so what if four were sacrificed, thousands are still alive.’ Such programmes provide an opportunity to express gratitude towards them. Today’s programme is an opportunity to pay homage to Sikh Gurus.”

He further said the values imparted to the four Sahibzade in the presence of Mother Gujri were the reason why they did not bow down to injustice. The CM emphasised that the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus were not driven by personal or familial motives but were dedicated to the service of the country and religion.

Guru Nanak, a saint deeply devoted to spiritual enlightenment, fearlessly challenged Babur during his time. The Sikh Gurus, characterised by their selflessness, consistently worked for the greater good, Yogi added.

The CM said, “It is fortunate that every year, a recitation of Gurbani is organised at the CM’s residence on this occasion. It is our responsibility to convey the story of the courage, hard work, and steadfastness of ‘Sahibzadas’ to future generations, even in adverse situations. This should be the duty of every Indian.”

BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, state government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Jitin Prasada, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma and former Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia besides people of Sikh community from several U.P. districts were present on the occasion.