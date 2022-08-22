‘Teacher in uniform’ gets emotional send-off by students

KANPUR Hundreds of children became emotional on Monday and clung on to their ‘guru’ – Government Railway Police constable Rohit Kumar – asking him not to leave when he was transferred to Jhansi. Kumar has been a life changer for many during his four-year posting at Unnao’s Korarikala railway station by establishing ‘Har Haath Mein Kalam Pathshala’ (free school) for underprivileged kids.

Even locals had tears rolling down their cheeks. They brought in a live band to Korarikala village to give Kumar a warm and memorable send-off.

In his stint at the Korarikala railway station, Kumar began a makeshift classroom under a shed, where he started teaching five children engaged in begging. He also paid for their education expenses.

In three years, the number of students rose to 150 and he hired two women teachers, paying them ₹2,000 each from his salary.

“When I was posted here in 2018, I noticed these children were begging in the trains. They spent day in and day out at the railway station. I asked their parents to enrol them in a school, but they ignored me,” said Kumar.

When the constable spoke to the children, they showed willingness to study. Kumar requested his seniors for a night shift and began his classes under the shed at the railway station in the evenings.

This continued for a year before many locals pitched in with help. Together, Kumar and the villagers encouraged other children engaged in begging and menial works to study. Moreover, he asked many youngsters in college to help the children with their studies. In return, he used to give them a small amount from his salary.

Pooja Devi and Basant, the two teachers Kumar employed for ₹2,000, said they would continue teaching the children even though the constable would not be here. “We have seen the changes education has brought to the lives of these children,” said Pooja, adding that their school has grown by leaps and bounds as more children are coming for the classes.

Pooja said Kumar’s passion for education has brought positive changes in many lives. Last year, district panchayati raj officer (DPRO) Rajendra Prasad handed him over the keys of the Panchayat Bhavan to conduct classes. “Rohit Kumar got many bright students admitted to the secondary education board run schools. They regularly go there and also come to the classes held every evening,” said Basant.

Additional commissioner of police, Kanpur, Anand Kulkarni, said when he was SP (Unnao) in 2019, he had felicitated Kumar for his exemplary work. “He had done wonders and all of us wanted to be part of it,” he said.

After his transfer to Jhansi, an emotional Kumar said: “I will always be connected with these children even when I am in some other district.”

