Teachers’ body dharna today to press for old pension scheme, other demands

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 21, 2023 10:27 PM IST

The members of Lucknow University Associated College Teachers’ Association (LUACTA) will on Tuesday stage a dharna on the Lucknow University campus to press for their demand for restoration of the old pension scheme and increasing the retirement age of teachers to 65 years.

Other demands of the teachers’ body include withdrawal of biometric attendance, doing away with privatisation of education, five increments to PhD teachers, shifting of higher education directorate to Lucknow, cashless medical facilities and leave encashment among others.

Degree colleges’ teachers have been staging a symbolic protest by putting black ribbon from August 16 to 21 while continuing their work.

“College teachers of Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Hardoi and Lucknow have extended their support to Tuesday’s dharna,” said LUACTA president Dr Manoj Pandey.

