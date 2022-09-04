Teachers’ Day: U.P. CM Yogi to confer state award on 75 teachers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will confer the State Teacher Award 2021 on 75 teachers of the basic education department on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Lok Bhavan on Monday.

He will also launch five portals of the secondary education department. These portals are “Paunch”, “Pankh”, “Pragyan”, “Parakh” and “Pehchan”. “Paunch” portal has been developed for mapping schools of the state.

Besides, the CM will also felicitate eight principals of UP, CBSE, CISCE Boards schools and Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad the students of which topped this year’s exams.

At the same time, the foundation stone of 39 new high schools and 14 inter colleges will also be laid. The CM will transfer stipend to the girls of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya and children with disabilities under “Samarth” programme through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

On the other hand, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the department of secondary education and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission for vocational training and job ready skills to government students under “Praveen Yojana” in the presence of the CM.

