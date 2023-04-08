Regularisation issue:Teaching remains hit as Lohiya law univ teachers continue protest in Lucknow

Teaching remained paralysed at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University here on Saturday too as teachers staged a protest against the university administration alleging it did not pursue regularisation of their positions with the government.

The faculty members of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow, during their protest on April 8. (Sourced)

On the second day of protest (the first day was Thursday while Friday was a holiday), faculty members raised slogan against the university’s ‘cold stand towards teachers’ issues on regularisation of positions via government order (GO) 2013’, said the protesting teachers.

“A meeting with the faculty members was planned for April 6 but could not fructify as they were busy elsewhere and some of them were planning to go out for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations the next day. The registrar is getting the agenda prepared for the meeting of the Executive Council scheduled for April 17,” said the law university’s vice chancellor (VC) SK Bhatnagar.

“Even before the protest began on Thursday, the registrar had already initiated the process of preparing agenda on Wednesday for convening the meeting of the Executive Council (EC),” he added.

“In the forthcoming meeting, the recommendations of the selection committees for the promotion of the faculty members to the next positions will be placed before the EC. The faculty members, however, are demanding to hold the EC meeting immediately,” the VC said.

“I still believe that the interests of the examinees would not be affected by the faculty of a national institute which has an impeccable record of holding examination on time for the past sixteen years,” he said.

The teachers, however, claimed that they had no formal information regarding the said meeting where their envelopes regarding promotion in all categories of professor, associate professor and selection grade were to be opened.

“The teachers will boycott all examination works, including internals that starts from April 10, till the vice chancellor officially inform us regarding EC meeting and thereafter teachers joining to their promoted status,” said head, legal studies, humanities and other studies, Dr Aditya Pratap Singh.

“Moreover, the issue of regularisation of positions via GO 2013 shall be informed via a written letter stating the name of the official who shall be put on duty to speed up the procedure of official correspondence with the Uttar Pradesh government secretariat and keep updating the teachers regarding its status,” he demanded.

The deputy librarian of the university spoke of his ‘victimised status’. “My screening is done but the selection committee for my promotion has been put on long hold,” the deputy librarian claims.

“Teachers got together to have a meeting on further strategy for their representation on service matters and upcoming examination to be held under National Law University Teachers Association (NALUTA) president AP Singh,” says Alka Singh, a faculty member at the varsity who is hopeful of having some concrete results of their representation.

