Teaching at four new U.P. govt degrees colleges from this session

The work of construction of four new government colleges has been completed in which teaching work will start from the academic session 2022-23. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay gave this information at a press conference on Sunday.

“These four institutions are Government College, Pahi, Chitrakoot, Government College, Jakhaura, Lalitpur, Government College, Purva, Unnao and Government College, Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said while listing out 100-day achievement of the higher education department.

The minister said all the 172 government degree colleges across the state will be renovated for which the budgetary provision had been made by preparing an action plan by the department.

Upadhyay said a provision of ₹10 crore was available in the financial year 2022-23 for setting up smart classes in 87 government colleges and provision of ₹1 crore had been made for setting up e-content studio on the campus of directorate of higher education.

“Labs of 36 government colleges are to be upgraded for which a budgetary provision of ₹1,051.01 lakh is available. For providing scientific and technical books in 111 government colleges, there is a provision of ₹203 lakh,” he said.

The minister said approval had been given for upgradation of sports infrastructure in 172 government colleges. The approval for online Sanskrit training by Sampurnanand Sanskrit University had also been given for which sum of ₹116.50 lakh had been approved.

One hundred seventy professors have been promoted in government colleges and 422 associate professors have been made professors in aided-government colleges. “To make the process of setting up private universities simpler and transparent, the application process has been made completely online,” Upadhyay said.

IILM University, Greater Noida has been given the university status. Two more private universities-- Metro University, Greater Noida and KM (Krishna Mohan) University, Mathura--will come up soon after approval from the cabinet. Incubator has been established in three state universities namely Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rohilkhand University, Bareilly and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur.

