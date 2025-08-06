Tech to play major role in India’s future progress: Ram Madhav

Senior RSS leader Ram Madhav has stressed the importance of technology and innovation for India to become a global power by 2047 and asserted that the type of nationalism unleashed by US President Donald Trump is here to stay and will be a new normal. Senior RSS functionary Ram Madhav (Centre) during the launch of his book in Lucknow on August 5. (HT photo)

The RSS functionary was in the state capital on Tuesday evening for the launch of his latest book “The New World: 21st-Century Global Order and India”. In this book, Madhav focuses on the changing world order, concerns of the global community, challenges posed by demographic and climate change.

He has also listed out India’s emerging role in the evolving balance of power within the global system. Prof MP Gupta, director, IIM Lucknow, unveiled the book. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Madhav said: “Artificial intelligence (AI) is crossing all boundaries today. Technology is overtaking the existence of humans. It will play a major role in the overall development and progress of a nation.”

“However, are we catching up with the technology,” Madhav asked the audience as he stressed the need for more research and development work. Further emphasising the importance of technology, he also talked about the recent India-Pakistan conflict. “In this war, soldiers from both the sides never saw one another. The entire war was driven by technology,” the RSS leader said.

Stressing the importance of R&D, he said: “For India to become a Vishwa Guru, we need more R&D. However, carrying it out is not the sole responsibility of the government. We need to work on the ground. The R&D is the need of the hour.”

“No doubt the Centre is doing a lot to promote R&D, but the government alone cannot do everything. Companies must also come forward and contribute in the research work,” Madhav added.

He also commented on companies having market capitalisation of several lakh crores but their expenditure on R&D was only few thousand crores. Commenting on the trade tariff imposed by the US President Donald Trump on India, the RSS leader pointed out that Trump’s form of nationalism was here to stay and would increase in future.

Talking about Trump’s slogan MAGA (Make America Great Again), Madhav said: “Now, every country will try to protect its interests first. India has to be ready for this change.” To drive home this point, he also pointed out that some European countries rejected European Union’s directives to take immigrants as refugees.

On the occasion, the RSS leader also applauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to carry out large scale upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) across the state by roping in the industry giant Tata.