Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works
lucknow news

Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works

Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing
Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing (HT file)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state tourism department on Thursday decided to set up a technical wing for examining quality of construction works being carried out by the tourism ministry.

Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing. Singh also directed all regional tourism officers to submit closure report of all completed projects in their respective regions by April 15.

On the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete projects that have been listed in the 100-day plan of the tourism ministry. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all ministries to prepare a plan that would be executed in the next 100 days.

Also present on the occasion, principal secretary, tourism, Mukesh Meshram apprised the minister about the ongoing projects in the tourism department and funds released for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP