Technology should be a tool for social welfare: Anandiben Patel

Governor Anandiben Patel stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is merely a tool and not a means that aims to increase the quality of human life. Technology should be used as a means of social welfare, and for the development of India, the empowerment of the country’s women, youth, farmers, and even the poor is essential, said governor while speaking at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) convocation on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. (PTI File Photo)

A total of 50,196 degrees, 112 PhDs, 39 gold medals, 27 silver medals, and 27 bronze medals were distributed during the convocation. The governor has also uploaded the degrees on Digilocker by pressing a button.

The governor who also serves as the chancellor of the varsity highlighted that the course focused on AI is providing students with the necessary skills in the new technical scenario. “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning have touched all aspects of human life and are presenting many opportunities to improve our efficiency,” she said.

The governor urged graduating students to identify problems and work towards solutions through startups. She advised them to move forward and shape the new world with their commitment, ideas, and leadership.

She encouraged students to assimilate the ideals and principles of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in life. While discussing initiatives like Startup India, Stand Up India, Atal Innovation Mission, Make in India, and Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana to promote startups, she stated that research could lead to the development of new products and designs.

AKTU vice chancellor Prof JP Pandey read out the university’s progress report, while Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel wished a bright future to the degree and medal recipients.