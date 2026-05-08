...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tech-savvy gang busted: 4 held for selling fake IPL tickets outside Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

Educational and technical backgrounds of the accused – from Durg district in Chhattisgarh – helped them replicate IPL tickets with surprising accuracy, say police.

Published on: May 08, 2026 08:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

LUCKNOW In a swift operation, Lucknow police arrested a gang of four men from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit IPL tickets outside the Ekana Stadium. The tech-savvy syndicate utilised professional design software and artificial intelligence to meticulously forge the match passes.

According to police details, the gang sourced images of original IPL tickets from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and recreated them using CorelDraw and other editing tools. (Pic for representation)

“The arrested men were identified as Shrikant Borkar, 30, a graduate who runs a car-wash business and also does designing work; Nutan Kumar Sahu, 28, an architect/designer with a civil polytechnic qualification; Rajendra Chaudhary, 29, who is also involved in the car-wash business and Vishwajeet Sahu, 22, a 2D/3D designer who allegedly handled the fake ticket editing work,” said additional DCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli.

Police said all the accused were residents of Durg district in Chhattisgarh. And the educational and technical backgrounds of the accused helped them replicate IPL tickets with surprising accuracy.

According to police details, the gang sourced images of original IPL tickets from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and recreated them using CorelDraw and other editing tools. Vishwajeet allegedly designed the tickets, while the others arranged printing and sales outside stadiums.

“During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that they had earlier attempted to sell fake tickets outside Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, but failed because the barcode quality did not match original tickets. They later refined the designs before arriving in Lucknow on May 6,” said the ADCP.

Police recovered the fake IPL tickets, blank printing sheets, paper cutters, four mobile phones, a laptop, ATM cards, bank documents and a car allegedly used by the gang.

 
artificial intelligence
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Tech-savvy gang busted: 4 held for selling fake IPL tickets outside Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Tech-savvy gang busted: 4 held for selling fake IPL tickets outside Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.