Teen boy abducted for ransom, killed in UP’s Chitrakoot; one kidnapper dead in encounter

A 13-year-old son of a cloth merchant, who was abducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district for ransom by two accused on Thursday evening, was allegedly killed later in the night after the ransom was not paid, police said on Friday. His body was found stuffed in a suitcase and buried in the vicinity of his house. The accused allegedly demanded ₹40 ransom from the father of the boy. (For Representation)

One of the two accused, who once were the tenants of the cloth merchant and were turned out in August last due to their dubious character, was killed and the other injured in a police encounter. Thousands of people from the area resorted to agitation while blocking the national highway.

Arun Kumar Singh, superintendent of police, Chitrakoot, said the incident took place in the Bargarh police station area where Ashok Kesarwani’s son, Ayush, a Class 7 student, was abducted around 6 pm. At around 8.30 pm, the boy’s father got a ransom call from an unknown number demanding ₹40 lakh for his safe release of the child.

The police said the call was actually made by one Irfan, 28, and Kallu, 22, from a stolen mobile phone to avoid being identified. After being evicted from Kesarwani’s place, both started living in another house in the vicinity.

Harbouring a grudge, both allegedly lured Ayush to teach him how to drive a motorbike and took him to their house. The duo, hailing from Prayagraj, shifted to Jhansi a year ago and was running a shop making tin boxes and trunks. CCTV footage showed the boy leaving on a motorcycle with one of the accused. Based on the footage and local inputs, police traced the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the panicked cloth merchant alerted the police and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, force from around 10 police stations along with SOG and SWAT teams launched a search for the missing boy.

After a night-long search, police zeroed in on the accused in the early hours of Friday. The duo confessed to killing the boy by strangling him and later on putting his body in a trunk and burying it behind their house.

Arun Kumar Singh, SP, Chitrakoot, said, “After their arrest within 12 hours of the registration of the case, the two accused were taken to the nearby jungle where the mobile phone used for making the ransom call was recovered. They were constantly trying to mislead about the location of the body.”

“In between, they snatched the gun from a policeman and opened fire. In retaliatory police firing, both were injured. Kallu was declared dead at a hospital, while Irfan was referred to Prayagraj.”

Meanwhile, thousands of angry residents staged a protest demanding severe punishment for the accused and blocking the national highway. Senior officials, including Chitrakoot DM Pulkit Garg, reached the place and urged the agitators to end their protest and assured them of justice.