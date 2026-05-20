...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Teen lovers found hanging from tree in UP's Gonda; suicide suspected

Teen lovers found hanging from tree in UP's Gonda; suicide suspected

Published on: May 20, 2026 10:12 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Gonda , A teenage boy and girl, who had a romantic relationship, were found hanging from a tree in a village here on Wednesday, with police suspecting that the duo may have died by suicide.

Teen lovers found hanging from tree in UP's Gonda; suicide suspected

According to police, the deceased boy was a resident of Ramvapur Goriya village under Ranipur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, while the girl was a local resident.

The girl's father told police that his daughter had left home around 3 pm on Wednesday saying she was going out to relieve herself.

About an hour later, the family was informed that the bodies of the boy and girl were hanging from a tree in a field from a noose fashioned out of a white scarf, the father said.

The deceased boy's elder brother said he had married the girl's elder sister six years ago and the two families were related.

"Due to the family relationship, both used to visit each other's homes frequently. They were in love and talks regarding their marriage were also going on," he said.

 
uttar pradesh gonda
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Teen lovers found hanging from tree in UP's Gonda; suicide suspected
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Teen lovers found hanging from tree in UP's Gonda; suicide suspected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.