Youngsters overcome grief, distress, clear board exams with flying colours
Khushi Valecha, 16, had to go through the toughest of times when she was appearing for the ICSE class 10 exams this year. Her father, Mukesh Valecha, a Lucknow-based businessman, passed away after a heart attack on March 13.
Despite the massive setback, she managed to put herself together and cleared the exams with a decent 78.4%.
“Papa passed away in the middle of my board exams. My next paper was physics on March 17. It was a very difficult time. I was completely distraught and had little idea what to do. It was my heartbroken mother Namrata and other family members who stood by me and convinced me that I must continue taking the exam,” Khushi shared.
“It was the most horrifying moment of my life. I was crying inconsolably and was in no state to give the paper,” Khushi, a student of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road branch, said.
As inconsolable as she was trying to imagine living in a world without her father, she said, “Many people came to our house after papa’s death. So, I used to go to my neighbour’s house to study.”
Khushi wants to become a chartered accountant.
Similar is the story of Sharad Singh, a student of CMS-Rajajipuram, who lost both his parents on October 4 last year. Even after braving through depression and anxiety, and with supportive relatives, he managed to clear the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam (class 12 final exams) with over 96%.
“I stayed with my aunt for several months. My younger brother is in class 8,” said Sharad, who now wants to pursue engineering.
Khushi with her dad