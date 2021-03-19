Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Temple Trust purchases 2 more plots to augment facilities for devotees
Temple Trust purchases 2 more plots to augment facilities for devotees

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to purchase more properties around the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and other parts of the city to execute its projects related with Ram temple.

As part of its policy to augment facilities for devotees coming to Ayodhya, the Trust has purchased two more plots. The combined area of the two plots is around 108000 sq feet and cost eight crore.

One plot is in Ramkot locality and another is in Tedhi Bazar.

The two plots belonging to Harish Kumar Pathak were registered in the name of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Thursday.

“Properties being purchased by the Trust will be used for augmenting facilities for devotees coming to Ayodhya from all across the country,” said Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust.

Earlier this month, the Trust had purchased two other plots. The first plot measuring 10,800 sq feet was purchased from one Jagdish Shankar for which the Trust had paid 25 lakh.

The second plot measuring 5400 sq feet had been purchased from one Deep Narayan for which the Trust had paid one crore.

Both the registries were executed on February 20 last in the name of Champat Rai, general secretary of Trust, at the Delhi address of the Trust.

For expansion of Ram Janmabhoomi campus, survey of adjoining properties is being carried out.

