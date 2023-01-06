Temple Trust ropes in renowned sculptors to prepare Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has roped in renowned sculptors of the country for preparing the model of Ram Lalla for the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Trust will select one of the models for the Ram Mandir. It has also decided to install the statue depicting the childhood form of the deity.

The Trust has asked the sculptors to send their models in the next 15 days. Padma Vibhushan sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo and Vasudev Kamath of Odisha, KV Maniya of Karnataka and Shashtrayajya Deulkar of Pune will send models of the statue measuring nine to 12 inches.

“Stones from Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka have been selected for preparing the idol of Ram Lalla,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, after a two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir construction committee that ended late on Thursday evening in Ayodhya. The Trust will approve the stones after finalising the model of the deity, Rai added.

According to the Trust, height of the statue will be around 8.5 feet to nine feet so that the sunrays could fall on the deity. The Trust has roped in top institutes of the country having expertise in architecture and building design to model the Ram temple sanctum sanctorum in such a way that the sunlight falls on the forehead of Ram Lalla on every Ram Navmi on the birth of the deity at 12 noon.

A team of experts from CSIR-CBRI of Roorkee, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune, and renowned temple architects has been constituted for the purpose.

On Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah announced in Tripura that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024