City doctors have suggested precaution before one actually gets drenched in the Holi celebrations.

Test colours before playing: Doctors (Pic for representation)

“A simple, small test can save you from any reaction and will let you know if the colour you have purchased would be harmful to the skin. Apply little colour in any unexposed body part, say behind ear and look for any reaction,” said Dr Adarsh Kumar,” a senior plastic and cosmetic surgeon.

“Observe if the skin colour changes at the place you applied it. If there is change, or any symptom of allergy appear then that colour shouldn’t be used. Call doctor immediately in case of any problem,” said Dr Kumar.

“Such a test is good for people who play Holi with colours among family and friends or a closed group. While purchasing colour also one should pick colours that have ingredients mentioned on them. This way all will remain safe from harmful chemical based colour,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Regarding precaution on the day colour is played, doctors said: “Applying a skin cream or oil on skin before playing with colour and a home-made hair pack are good solutions to stay safe.”

Dos and don’ts to stay safe

# Apply little colour on any unexposed body part and look for any reaction

# Don’t purchase chemical colours

# Apply skin cream or oil on exposed body parts before playing colours

# Avoid putting colour in the eyes, hair or on scalp

# Also, check for ingredients on the colour sachets