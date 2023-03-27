Test Covid preparations in all hospitals via mock drills: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to identify Covid-dedicated hospitals in every district of the state and provide immediate treatment to influenza and Covid patients. Taking stock of Covid and influenza situation at a high-level meeting, he also directed the officials to test preparations by conducting mock drills in hospitals across the state on April 11-12.

Yogi Adityanath reviewed Covid, influenza situation in the state at a high-level meeting on March 27. (HT photo)

“In the coming days, number of people entering temples and other religious places will go up. The infection may spread under such circumstances. In such a situation, elderly people and people with serious illnesses should make every effort to limit their movement at crowded places. In case they go out, they should wear a mask. Awareness should be raised among people in this regard through public address system,” Yogi said.

“At present, 35-40% of the total Covid tests being conducted in the country are being conducted in Uttar Pradesh. This needs to be increased further in view of vigilance and security,” he added.

Guidelines were given in the meeting regarding health infrastructure and logistic preparations, the status of the vaccination campaign, prevention of infection of new variants of Covid-19 and variants of influenza and health security of common people.

According to the statistics, about 2.20 lakh tests were done in the state in the past 7 days and 265 Covid positive patients were found. In the state, there is one Covid-positive patient for every 10 lakh people. “In the past one week when cases went up, maximum cases were reported from Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts. Special vigilance is required here,” the CM said.

“All resources are available in Uttar Pradesh to prevent Covid. In view of the increasing cases in the country, Covid dedicated hospitals should be identified in all 75 districts immediately. It should be ensured that all the oxygen plants established last year are functional. Ventilators provided to hospitals/medical colleges should be active. Paramedical staff should be deployed. Anaesthetists must be deployed wherever there is a ventilator,” he instructed the officials.

